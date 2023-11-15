iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.92

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 2487370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

