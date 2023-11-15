Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.43 on Friday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 211.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iteris by 307.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 450,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 109.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 429,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Iteris by 333.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

