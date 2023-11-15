IVY Lane Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises 3.0% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 467,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,414. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

