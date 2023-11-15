Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 60,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,395. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $108,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.