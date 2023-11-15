Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KWHIY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

