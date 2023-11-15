Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of KWHIY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.