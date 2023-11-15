Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.62

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 3828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $732.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Kelly Services by 38.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 107,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

