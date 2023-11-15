King Wealth Buys 85 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Wealth boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.72. 187,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.