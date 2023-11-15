King Wealth Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. King Wealth owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,730. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

