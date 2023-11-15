King Wealth Sells 663 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

King Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after buying an additional 188,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,451,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,525. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.