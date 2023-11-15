Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

