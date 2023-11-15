Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.