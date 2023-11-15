Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VTV stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

