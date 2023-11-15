Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.