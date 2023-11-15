KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,418. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $550.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

