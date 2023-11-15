KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $550.67

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $550.67 and last traded at $548.44, with a volume of 79232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

