Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

