KT (NYSE:KT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get KT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KT

KT Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. KT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 69.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 66,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 36.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,707,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.