Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 115,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 104,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$136.88 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 37.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

