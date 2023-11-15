Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.84

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 3725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

The firm has a market cap of $636.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $1,112,445.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,052,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,960 in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,336,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

