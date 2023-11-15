Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.23. The stock had a trading volume of 204,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

