Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,629,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 39,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

