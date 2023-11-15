Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,824 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

