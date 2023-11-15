LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.39. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

