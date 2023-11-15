Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MPC opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

