Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of MARPS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.41.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 133.69% and a net margin of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
