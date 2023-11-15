MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTZ

Insider Transactions at MasTec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Trading Up 5.2 %

MasTec stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.