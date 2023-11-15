Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,786,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $397.65 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

