Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,563 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $76,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $397.47. The company had a trading volume of 318,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,314. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $372.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.18 and a 200-day moving average of $391.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.