Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Matson worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Matson by 38.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,537,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,168 shares of company stock worth $2,160,106 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Trading Up 0.5 %

Matson stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,375. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.