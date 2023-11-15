McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,756. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.27 and its 200 day moving average is $419.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

