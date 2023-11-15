Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 38,780 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $37,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.32. 140,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,488. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

