Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 84,769 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BABA traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,267,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,613. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

