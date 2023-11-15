Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 39,480 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,241,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.30% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 74.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Up 2.6 %

MicroStrategy stock traded up $12.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.44. The company had a trading volume of 271,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.09 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $535.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.