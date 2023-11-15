Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.61% of CyberArk Software worth $39,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $187.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

