Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,054 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

