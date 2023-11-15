Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 67,568 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,568 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.92. 1,007,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

