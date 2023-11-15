Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 737,285 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,055,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 737,285 shares during the period. ICL Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of ICL Group worth $65,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 199.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,865,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,595,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,302.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,630 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ICL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 511,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

