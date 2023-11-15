Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.46% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $45,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,430. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $162.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

