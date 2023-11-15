Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,372 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 182,514 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 1.21% of InMode worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 98.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 470,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.25. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

