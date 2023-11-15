Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. 1,415,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

