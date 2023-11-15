Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $27.22 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,386 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $514.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

