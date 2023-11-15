Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $27.83 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 173,651 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.