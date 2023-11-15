Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $35.16 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,945 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.80% of Wix.com worth $35,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $361,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Wix.com by 25.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of WIX traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $97.05. 126,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -544.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.