Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $384.45 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 951,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $384,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 348,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 257,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.12. 691,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,388. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.51. The company has a market capitalization of $331.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

