Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $39.60 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.15. 295,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,804. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.16 and its 200 day moving average is $326.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

