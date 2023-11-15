Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $41,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after buying an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,553,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,747 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. 1,059,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,207. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.