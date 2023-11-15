Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 308,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 257,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 184,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 523,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,289. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

