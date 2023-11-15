Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $31,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. 3,984,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

