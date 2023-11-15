Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $152,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,555. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.76 and a 200 day moving average of $436.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

