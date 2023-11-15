Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,881 shares during the period. Enlight Renewable Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 5.20% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $105,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,352,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,935,000 after buying an additional 479,382 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $15,536,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,485,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,863,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Enlight Renewable Energy Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

